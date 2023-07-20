HOUSTON (KIAH) – David’s Bridal is laying off hundreds of employees at stores all over the state, including more than 100 employees in Houston and the surrounding area.

The bridal giant filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and late last year announced they would be laying off roughly 9,000 people.

The Texas Workforce commission revealed in a press released today that dozens of employees have been laid off at the San Felipe store and the Friendswood store.

Fourty-one employees were laid off at the Woodlands store, along with hundreds more throughout the state.