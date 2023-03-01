HOUSTON (CW39) – Even the most outstanding women in history have had to overcome some type of adversity to achieve what they have achieved. Davina Ugochukwu joins us today to share how weaving together her two passions of law and philanthropy allows for other women in our community make their mark.

Her company MiCreate advocates for individuals who have experienced human rights violations against themselves and their creations. She focuses on protecting their work while empowering and helping spark creativity. MiCreate strives to be a “safe house” for the stories of artists, performers, inventors, and creatives.

Meet the Founder Davina’s passion for international human rights has included serving the community for over a decade and working as an international human rights attorney for the last five years.



Her work includes a diverse portfolio with a focus on human rights issues involving special juvenile victims, domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual violence, gender perspectives in times of conflict, and technology’s impact on human rights law.



More about Davina Ugochukwu:

Prior to her legal career, Davina obtained two Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Texas at Austin in Theater and English. Her studies were centered on acting, directing, playwriting, and literature. Today, Davina writes free-form poetry, short stories, and plays.

Davina’s extensive legal career includes working with the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia as a Legal Officer Intern in the Appeals Chamber, as well as with the Robert F. Kennedy Justice Center’s International Strategic Litigation Unit. She obtained her Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law, where she co-founded an anti-human trafficking group that mentored professionals on how to best use their skills to combat human trafficking in the United States.

In addition to her Juris Doctorate degree, Davina has a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in international human rights law, with a focus on the intersection of business and human trafficking.

Davina’s innate passion for the arts and justice for artists and creators who have survived human rights violations led to the founding of MiCreate — an organization for the protection of survivor artists’ work and creativity.

