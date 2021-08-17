Daytime road closure on I-45 near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Expect delays on I-45 near downtown during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TxDOT will be closing the Quitman St. exit ramp off of I-45 North inbound. The time frame for this is between 8 A.M.-4 P.M. over the next two days. All main lanes will remain open, but drivers should expect delays as people try to get around the closure.

Commuters have a couple of alternates to use including staying on I-45 North and exiting closer to Allen Pkwy or you can exit earlier at N Main St. and take that into town.

This closure is not scheduled to go past Wednesday, however, all closures are subject to change. For more information you can watch No Wait Weather + Traffic from 6-9:30 A.M.

