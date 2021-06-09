DC museums welcome visitors with new COVID-19 safety guidelines

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Air and Space Museum’s flagship building as seen from the National Mall in Washington, DC. (c) Smithsonian Institution

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 restrictions in the nation’s capital come to an end Friday, June 11, museums in D.C. will be reopening their doors.

Although many Smithsonian Museums have started to reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions and adjusted hours, a few still remain closed. With Mayor Bowser announcing the full reopening of D.C. on Friday, June 11, remaining museums will be opening their doors to visitors throughout the summer.

The National Museum of Natural History is set to reopen on Friday, June 18 with an adjusted schedule, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and free timed-entry passes. All visitors over the age of two years old will still be required to wear face coverings in the museum and practice social distancing.

The museum is also featuring a limited-edition Smithsonian collection that highlights the return of cicadas after a 17-year absence, along with new exhibits.

The National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art are both set to reopen Friday, July 16. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy virtual exhibits and activities online.

The National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Building (Castle) will reopen on Friday, July 30 with adjusted hours.

Although the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum will reopen on Friday, August 16, visitors will not be required to reserve timed-entry passes, admission into the museum and parking will be free.

The Hirshorn Museum is set to reopen on Friday, August 20, although the museum’s outdoor Sculpture Garden is open to visitors. All visitors over the age of six years old are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The National Postal Museum will reopen on Friday, August 27, and visitors will not be required to reserve timed-entry passes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

Tornado Touches Down in Colorado

Weather Highs Today - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss