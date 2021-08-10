DC’s “STARGIRL” Brec Bassinger, Talks about the hit show airing tonight on CW39

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) Brec Bassinger is no stranger to TV Viewers. She leads the all-star cast on the hit CW drama series “DC’s STARGIRL”. The show, starting a new season tonight (8/10) follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

And now the second season is just as exciting. This season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

CW39 morning anchor Sharron Melton sat down with star Brec Bassinger to talk about the show.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash. 

DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

The new season kicks off tonight August 10 at 7pm right here on CW39.

