HOUSTON (KIAH) An art heist on Christmas Eve has left the owner of a gallery stunned and confused…

Cathy Albright has had Dean Day Art Gallery for more than 42 years and on Christmas Eve she became the target of a 50-thousand dollar theft.

She arrived to her studio near Richmond and Kirby on Christmas morning to find shattered glass…

The thief took four paintings and 2 sculptures.