Dec. 10: Networking opportunity for small business owners

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Office of Business Opportunity is inviting small businesses to the annual Meet the Buyer Procurement Forum, or MTB, virtually from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. This event is free and open to the public.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Registration closes on Dec. 8.



MTB provides an opportunity for small businesses to connect and network with City agents, governmental agencies and prime contractors.



There will be an exhibitor fair, interactive workshops dedicated to help small businesses navigate governmental procurement processes, information about the latest City projects and access to resources provided by business support organizations.



To register and for more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/mtb20 or go to https://www.houstontx.gov/obo/meet-the-buyer.html.