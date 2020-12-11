Dec. 11: Last Day for Virtual Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON (CW39) — Attention shoppers, Friday, Dec. 11 is the last day to shop till you drop — virtually — with the Nutcracker Market.

Online shoppers have until 8 p.m. to purchase items from merchants across the country — such as unique holiday items, home décor, gourmet food, apparel, jewelry, toys, accessories, gifts and more.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is the largest single fundraising event for Houston Ballet. Eleven percent of all sales will support Houston Ballet’s academy and scholarship programs.

Given the challenges of 2020, including the cancellation of Nutcracker Market SPRING earlier this year, Houston Ballet and Nutcracker Market need the support of the community now more than ever to keep the arts alive, retain staff and help dancers get back on stage.