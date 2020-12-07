Dec. 12: Free PPE Kits
HOUSTON (CW39) — The City of Rosenberg will be distributing free Personal Protective Equipment kits on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center, 3825 Hwy 36 S.
The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A maximum of four kits will be distributed to each vehicle. Each PPE kit will contain a pack of masks, one bottle of hand sanitizer, one bottle of hand soap and one pack of wipes.
This is a no contact, drive-thru event! Vehicles are asked to enter the distribution line at the Seabourne Creek Nature Park front gate entrance located next to the Rosenberg Civic Center on Highway 36.
The PPE kits are provided free of charge thanks to Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.
- Supernova Furniture hosts ‘super’ food drive to help Houstonians ahead of difficult holiday season
- Dec. 12: Free PPE Kits
- Newsfeed Now: 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, man survives cardiac arrest & taken off life support
- American gymnast part of test event for 2021 Olympics in Tokyo
- Loeffler and Warnock faceoff in Georgia Senate runoff debate