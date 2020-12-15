Dec. 15 – Dec. 17: H-Town rapper Paul Wall to host toy giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) — Representative Jarvis Johnson, Houston Rapper Paul Wall, DARE

America and Black United Fund of Texas are hosting their 3rd annual Toy Giveaway from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17.

More than 3,500 toys will be distributed to schools in Houston Independent School District and Aldine Independent School District.

Check below for more details:

Tuesday, Dec. 15

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Wesley Elementary, 800 Dillard St, Houston, TX 77091

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Highland Heights Elementary, 865 Paul Quinn St, Houston, TX 77091

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Burrus Elementary, 701 E 33rd St, Houston, TX 77022

Wednesday, Dec. 16

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77033

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Woodson PK-5 School, 10720 Southview St, Houston, TX 77047

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Ross Elementary School, 2819 Bay St, Houston, TX 77026

Thursday, Dec. 17

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Gray Elementary School, 700 West Road, Houston, TX 77038

