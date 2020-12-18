Dec. 19: Lulac 2911 to host toy drive with Pancho Claus

HOUSTON (CW39) — Lulac Chapter 2911 is bringing hope to less fortunate children this holiday season.

On Dec. 19, Lulac 2911 Fort Bend is paying it forward by hosting its 1st Christmas Toy Drive

and donating 3 of 4 boxes to Harris County.

Lulac’s mission is to unite the Hispanic community and to empower them through partnership and National services; educating and serving. Lulac’s goal is to teach the richness of all Hispanic culture through art, history and people.

Pancho Claus, who has been a Latino Santa for more than 40 years reaching out and spreading hope to thousands of impoverished areas in Houston, will make an appearance and help with donations.

The event will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church from noon to 3 p.m. Pancho Claus will arrive between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.