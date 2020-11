HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you in need of a serious car wash?

Well, Quick Quack is offering 10 days of free car washes. In December, Quick Quack Car Wash will open its seventeenth location at 19311 W. Bellfort Blvd. in Richmond.

The free washes will start on Wednesday, Dec. 2 then end on Friday, Dec. 11.

On Dec. 2, the first 100 cars in line will receive a swag bag and some breakfast treats. Five lucky customers will also win an ENTIRE YEAR of free car washes!