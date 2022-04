(STORYFUL) North Carolina Tar Heels fans swarmed their home court on April 2 after watching their team secure victory in a Final Four thriller against Duke.

@ UNC tonight Tarheels vs Duke and storming the court in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/OaIVrMeEej — Paul Ledbetter (@pledbett) April 3, 2022

Eighth-seeded North Carolina overcame second seeds Duke 81-77 in New Orleans to set up a championship game against Kansas.

Video by Paul Ledbetter shows the packed Dean E Smith Center in Chapel Hill, where fans had come to watch their team on the big screen.



Credit: Paul Ledbetter via Storyful