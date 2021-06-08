Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

CW39

by: Joey Gill, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (3:20 p.m. CT) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The flight was grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and was not expected to take off until at least 8:15 p.m. MT (9:15 p.m. CT). The flight wasn’t expected to land in Nashville until 12 a.m. Saturday local time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into the incident.

Editor’s note: An earlier report incorrectly stated that the plane had already taken off and was expected to land in Nashville at 5:35 p.m. This has been corrected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

