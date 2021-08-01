Democrats and Republicans confident in Senate to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Senate skipped another day off to work on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“I have worked with my colleagues throughout the process to help produce an outcome that all parties find acceptable,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer promises a vote on the bill sometime this week.

“A real bipartisan agreement that provides significant down payment towards the level of infrastructure investment our country needs,” Schumer said.

“It’s going to make us more competitive, more productive,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Collins said the one trillion dollar infrastructure package will make critical upgrades to the country’s roads, bridges, ports and transit.

“It’s going to create good jobs,” Collins said.

And Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told CBS’ Face the Nation, the bill is built on compromise.

“We have a bill that mostly every democrat and every republican should be supporting with the infrastructure bill so we will see,” Manchin said.

Schumer says it will take a few days to pass the package and then the Senate will move on to the Democrats’ 3.5 trillion dollar budget bill.

“Which will allow the senate to make historic investments in American jobs, American families and efforts to reverse climate change,” Schumer said.

Manchin says while he is confident in the infrastructure package, he could not guarantee passage of the larger bill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss