Deputies looking for two suspects identified in murder of a man that also left a 4-yr-old girl wounded

HOUSTON (CW39) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released still photos of two men wanted for the murder of a man and wounding of a four-year-old girl.

On April 26, 2021, at approximately 7:19 PM, District 1 patrol deputies say they were dispatched to The Palms Apartments , located at 990 Cypress Station Dr. in reference to a an adult male who was shot near the parking lot of the complex.

While en route, investigators say they also learned a four year old girl had also been shot.

 EMS services personnel arrived on scene and pronounced a 31-year-old male now identified as Devonist Hall deceased.

The four year old was flown by Life Flight to the hospital and was immediately taken in to surgery. The child is currently listed in stable condition, according to investigators.

Investigators say multiple people discharged numerous rounds from firearms during this incident.



Anyone with information on these suspects are urged to call the Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

