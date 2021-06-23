Destination Texas 2021: San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Good news! Our travel series, Destination Texas, has returned in 2021! Like last year, we will feature family-friendly, budget-friendly locations that can be easily reached by vehicle.

Our first location is actually a “stay-cation.”

Welcome to San Angelo, the oasis of West Texas. There are so many things to do here we can’t name them all, but here are the top stops if you’re looking for a quick getaway.

Kids of all ages will love the historic Railway Museum that features model trains, artifacts, and interactive displays.

“This station was built in 1910 and you can see many of the original pieces of that railroad,” Dr. Linda Bond with the Railway Museum said.

The Railway Museum is downtown where there are many other places to go and things to see.

Of course, the Concho River is a favorite. There are several art pieces along the river, so you can enjoy those as well as what mother nature has to offer.









Just a short walk from the river is Paintbrush Alley. Several new murals were just painted, so you’ll be among the first to see them and snap some photos.

Speaking of that….

“An environment where people can have fun, make memories, take pictures,” Travis Cuellar, Co-owner of Memory Vault, said.

An interactive photo studio called Memory Vault is all about giving families a space to spend quality time. Just grab your phone, reserve your tickets, and take as many selfies or group photos as you want with their nearly two dozen themed backdrops and rooms.

If you need a break from all that excitement, there are plenty of shops to browse in that feature a wide range of goods, from clothes to trinkets to the most eclectic items.

After having all this fun, you’re probably hungry, but don’t worry, there are several restaurants with menus that are sure to please any palate.

They say you’ve got to be going to San Angelo to wind up here, but when you do arrive, this destination doesn’t disappoint.