Destination Texas: Top 5 things to do in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock, also known as the “Hub City,” is located in the South Plains region of West Texas. If you’re traveling to Lubbock, what are the top 5 things to do when visiting?

The Buddy Holly Center, located at 1801 Crickets Ave., is dedicated to the late musician Buddy Holly who died in 1959. The center details his childhood, Holly’s rise to fame, and the impact he left on the rock and roll industry.

Lubbock has gradually become known as the new “Wine Capital of Texas.” Local winemakers said that the region’s windy climate helps produce better grapes for wine. Some popular wineries include English Newsom Cellars, Burklee Hill Vineyards, McPherson Cellars, and the Llano Estacado Winery.

The American Windmill Museum, located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive, provides an extensive history of windmills and demonstrates how wind energy has been used by humans over time.

The National Ranching Heritage Center, located at 3121 4th St., is a museum dedicated to North American ranching history. The NRHC features art exhibits, photography, and artifacts from Western life. The center also includes over 50 historic structures, with some of them dating back to the 1700s.

Lubbock is home to Texas Tech University, a Tier-One research institution that serves more than 40,000 students. Its 1,800 acre-campus is one of the largest in the United States. Texas Tech is home of the Red Raiders who participate in the Big 12 Conference sports (Wreck Em!).

