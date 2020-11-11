Deussen Park T-Pier Re-opens

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Deussen Park T-Pier is back after being shut down from damage during Hurricane Harvey. Boaters and fishers can now enjoy the 2,800-square-foot wooden pier, which is just phase one of improvements being made by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Precinct One’s Park Department. The T-Pier can dock 20 to 25 boats and will add more recreational amenities for families. The next phase at Deussen Park will include a complete re-design and reconstruction of the adjacent boardwalk.

Here’s a list of all the amenities at Deussen Park:

Boat/Canoe Launch

Duck Pond

Jogging Trails

Multipurpose Fields

Pavilion

Picnic Area

Playground

Restrooms

Senior Care

Water Gazebo

Alexander Deussen Park is located on 12303 Sonnier St, Houston, TX 77044 and is open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. The park will close for Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information on Alexander Deussen Park click this link.