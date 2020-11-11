Deussen Park T-Pier Re-opens

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Deussen Park T-Pier is back after being shut down from damage during Hurricane Harvey. Boaters and fishers can now enjoy the 2,800-square-foot wooden pier, which is just phase one of improvements being made by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Precinct One’s Park Department. The T-Pier can dock 20 to 25 boats and will add more recreational amenities for families. The next phase at Deussen Park will include a complete re-design and reconstruction of the adjacent boardwalk.
Here’s a list of all the amenities at Deussen Park:
- Boat/Canoe Launch
- Duck Pond
- Jogging Trails
- Multipurpose Fields
- Pavilion
- Picnic Area
- Playground
- Restrooms
- Senior Care
- Water Gazebo
Alexander Deussen Park is located on 12303 Sonnier St, Houston, TX 77044 and is open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. The park will close for Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information on Alexander Deussen Park click this link.
