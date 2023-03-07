Houston (KIAH) – Check this out! An alligator is back at the Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels, TX after being stolen nearly 20 years ago.

Authorities say Tewa the alligator was taken as an egg or hatchling and kept as a pet. They say the woman who took Tewa was able to gain access as a volunteer at the farm and zoo. The staff member said that once the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department discovered that the woman had the alligator in her possession and that she was unable to meet the legal requirements to keep it, they contacted Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo.

She could now face up to $1,000 in fines and fees.

Video Source: Texas Game Wardens