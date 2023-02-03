Houston (KIAH) – Lots of entertainment news happening in HTown!

•Beyonce’ announced her highly anticipated world tour, Renaissance. Queen B will make two stops in Houston on September 23rd and September 24th. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for those shows starting Monday, February 6th.

•Bun B announced the first round of guests that will join him during his southern takeover performance at the Houston Rodeo. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and other Louisiana artists will hit the stage on March 3rd.

•The Houston Texans have announced the team’s new head coach. 38-year-old DeMeco Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator. He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season where the team went 3-13-1.