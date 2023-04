Houston (KIAH) – Cellphone footage captures a developing scene as officials report “multiple casualties” in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

According to Louisville Police, the shooting took place on Monday morning near Old National Bank. Footage posted to Twitter shows the police response.

At 10:16 a.m., authorities reported that the shooter was killed and there was no ongoing threat.

This is a developing story.

Credit: Hagan Curd via Storyful