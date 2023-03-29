Houston (KIAH) – A Christian charity deployed a pack of “comfort dogs” to Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 28, to offer some relief to the local community after a fatal mass shooting at the Covenant School.

Lutheran Church Charities shared photos of people visiting a memorial outside of the school interacting with the animals.

The charity told Storyful it had deployed the dogs in the aftermath of previous mass shootings, including the Michigan State University mass shooting in February, the Club Q mass shooting in Colorodo in November 2022, and the Uvalde school shooting in May 2022.

Three nine-year-old children and three school staff members were killed Monday at the Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville, police said.

According to police, the three students killed were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old. Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.