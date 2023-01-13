•HOUSTON TEXANS FIRE HEAD COACH LOVIE SMITH

Smith led the Texans to a dismal 3-13-1 record in 2022, despite Sunday’s 32-31 win at Indianapolis that ended up costing the Texans the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans will instead have the No. 2 pick behind Chicago.

READ MORE HERE:https://cw39.com/sports/houston-texans-fire-head-coach-lovie-smith/

•HOUSTON POLICE SPEAK WITH MAN WHO SHOT, KILLED TACO SHOP ROBBER

A grand jury will decide whether the 46-year-old taqueria customer will be charged He is cooperating with police, but his name will not be released since he has not yet been charged.

READ MORE HERE: https://cw39.com/news/local/customer-who-shot-robber-in-taco-shop-says-he-is-ready-to-talk-to-police-reports-say/

•FAA SYSTEM FAILURE PROMPTS FIRST DOMESTIC GROUND STOP IN 20 YEARS

Thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds were canceled. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he directed the FAA to conduct an “after-action process” to determine the causes of the glitch.

READ MORE HERE: https://cw39.com/cw39/icymi-lawmakers-weigh-in-on-faa-system-failure/