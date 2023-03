Houston (KIAH)- Drone footage showed the devastation in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Sunday, March 26, after a life-threatening tornado touched down on the town on Friday night.

According to officials, at least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured after multiple tornadoes tore through western Mississippi.

A State of Emergency was declared over the weekend to assist those impacted.

Video Credit: Credit: MSEMA via Storyful