HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Missouri City officer, and candidate for Houston mayor, was arrested after police say she attacked her boyfriend.

32-year-old Robin Williams was arrested on January 10th and charged with continuous family assault. She bonded out of jail the next day, January 11th. At that time, Williams did not have anything to say to reporters.

According to Williams’ website, she served in the United States Marine Corps on Active Duty from 2011-2015, and continued her service as a USMC reservist until 2018, when she joined the American Red Cross-International Social Services Department.

Her campaign hasn’t said whether or not this will impact her run to become the next mayor of Houston.

The Missouri City Police Department issued the following statement:

“On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Missouri City Police Officer Robin Williams was taken into custody at the Missouri City Police Department as a result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office. The Missouri City Police Department is fully cooperating with the agencies conducting this investigation.”