Houston (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says authorities in Uvalde County say Troopers found 15 migrants in the back of a U-Haul on Monday, March 27th.

The Texas DPS said the troopers pulled over the U-Haul for a traffic stop on RM-334.

The troopers opened the U-Haul to find several undocumented immigrants, including three children.

The driver was arrested on human smuggling charges and the migrants were referred to Border Patrol, the Texas DPS said.

The Texas DPS released this footage of the incident.

Video: Storyfull