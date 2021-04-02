Distracted Driving Awareness Month

HOUSTON (CW39) — Every year more than 3000 people die because of distracted driving crashes. Now several Houston based organizations are coming together to spread awareness and end the death on our roads.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to AAA Texas to speak to those involved.

Driving while distracted isn’t always as easy as you think. This driving simulation shows why it can be so dangerous.

To the spread the word about the dangers of distracted driving. AAA Texas is releasing a new PSA to drive the point home.

Once again Shannon LaNier tries to drive distracted. This time he was eating and it didn’t go well. Watch…