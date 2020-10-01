HOUSTON (CW39) — October 1st kicks off Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This is your chance to save a life!

Last year more than 3,000 people died in the U.S. due to distracted driving. You can single handedly help prevent driving inTEXTicated by not texting on your cell phone while behind the wheel.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier spent the morning at Houston Transtar in Northwest Houston to learn more about Distracted Driving Awareness Month and how you can help save lives.

