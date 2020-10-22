Do you steal Halloween from kids?

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you ready for the Halloween festivities? What are you looking forward to the most — decorations, pumpkin carving, scary movies or candy?

TopCashback.com surveyed 1,637 adults about their annual Halloween celebration. Here’s a look at some of the questions and responses:

Do you steal your kid’s Halloween candy?

  • Yes – 82 percent
  • No – 18 percent

Favorite Halloween candy?

  • Reese’s – 44 percent
  • Kit Kats -20 percent
  • Milky Way – 9 percent
  • Three Musketeers – 6 percent

Lamest Halloween treat?

  • No such thing as a lame treat – 46 percent
  • Pencil, erasers and pencil toppers – 21 percent
  • Anything that’s not candy – 13 percent
  • Spooky accessories (vampire teeth, spider rings, etc.) – 13 percent

Will you be decorating your home for Halloween this year?

  • Yes – 79 percent
  • No – 21 percent

If decorating, will your decorating style be more spooky or fall-themed?

  • Both spooky and fall-themed – 50 percent
  • Spooky – 26 percent
  • Fall-themed – 24 percent

How much do you spend on Halloween decorations?

  • $26 to $50 – 26 percent
  • $51 to $100 – 26 percent
  • Less than $25 – 23 percent
  • $101 to $200 – 16 percent

What will you spend the most money on during Halloween?

  • Sweets for trick-or-treating – 36 percent
  • Decorations – 25 percent
  • Costumes – 17 percent
  • Fall activities (apple picking, pumpkin picking, etc.) – 14 percent

