Do you steal Halloween from kids?

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you ready for the Halloween festivities? What are you looking forward to the most — decorations, pumpkin carving, scary movies or candy?

TopCashback.com surveyed 1,637 adults about their annual Halloween celebration. Here’s a look at some of the questions and responses:

Do you steal your kid’s Halloween candy?

Yes – 82 percent

No – 18 percent

Favorite Halloween candy?

Reese’s – 44 percent

Kit Kats -20 percent

Milky Way – 9 percent

Three Musketeers – 6 percent

Lamest Halloween treat?

No such thing as a lame treat – 46 percent

Pencil, erasers and pencil toppers – 21 percent

Anything that’s not candy – 13 percent

Spooky accessories (vampire teeth, spider rings, etc.) – 13 percent

Will you be decorating your home for Halloween this year?

Yes – 79 percent

No – 21 percent

If decorating, will your decorating style be more spooky or fall-themed?

Both spooky and fall-themed – 50 percent

Spooky – 26 percent

Fall-themed – 24 percent

How much do you spend on Halloween decorations?

$26 to $50 – 26 percent

$51 to $100 – 26 percent

Less than $25 – 23 percent

$101 to $200 – 16 percent

What will you spend the most money on during Halloween?

Sweets for trick-or-treating – 36 percent

Decorations – 25 percent

Costumes – 17 percent

Fall activities (apple picking, pumpkin picking, etc.) – 14 percent