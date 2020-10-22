Do you steal Halloween from kids?

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you ready for the Halloween festivities? What are you looking forward to the most — decorations, pumpkin carving, scary movies or candy?
TopCashback.com surveyed 1,637 adults about their annual Halloween celebration. Here’s a look at some of the questions and responses:
Do you steal your kid’s Halloween candy?
- Yes – 82 percent
- No – 18 percent
Favorite Halloween candy?
- Reese’s – 44 percent
- Kit Kats -20 percent
- Milky Way – 9 percent
- Three Musketeers – 6 percent
Lamest Halloween treat?
- No such thing as a lame treat – 46 percent
- Pencil, erasers and pencil toppers – 21 percent
- Anything that’s not candy – 13 percent
- Spooky accessories (vampire teeth, spider rings, etc.) – 13 percent
Will you be decorating your home for Halloween this year?
- Yes – 79 percent
- No – 21 percent
If decorating, will your decorating style be more spooky or fall-themed?
- Both spooky and fall-themed – 50 percent
- Spooky – 26 percent
- Fall-themed – 24 percent
How much do you spend on Halloween decorations?
- $26 to $50 – 26 percent
- $51 to $100 – 26 percent
- Less than $25 – 23 percent
- $101 to $200 – 16 percent
What will you spend the most money on during Halloween?
- Sweets for trick-or-treating – 36 percent
- Decorations – 25 percent
- Costumes – 17 percent
- Fall activities (apple picking, pumpkin picking, etc.) – 14 percent
