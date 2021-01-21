Do you suffer “Sleep Drunkenness?”

HOUSTON, TX (CW39) – So, ever had one of “those” mornings? You know, the ones when you seem hungover even though you don’t remember drinking anything the night before? Having more than one a week? Well, you could have an alcohol problem. Or you could be one of the 75 million people who suffers from ‘Confusion Arousal’ or sleep drunkenness, as it’s commonly called.

No joke.

Professors at Harvard Medical School say sleep drunkenness may be a legitimate pathological disorder. Folks who wake up confused one or more days a week, have temporary memory loss or reduced cognitive abilities for the first five minutes of the morning could suffer from the disorder. And a trip to the doctor may be in order.

But hey, these days everything is a disorder. What ever happened to just saying, “I’m not a morning person?”