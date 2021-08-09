Dog dies in hot car, owner says she did it as punishment, police say

CW39

by: Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek, WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A 58-year-old Ohio woman is accused of punishing her dog by locking the animal in a hot car and leaving it to die. 

According to a Sandusky, Ohio, police report, officers were called to the home of Mouheb Ashakih around 7:20 p.m. Saturday by a neighbor who was concerned about the pit bull. 

Mouheb Ashakih (Courtesy: Erie County Jail)

“He stated he observed the dog tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,” the report stated. “He noticed all the windows were rolled up and he was concerned for the canine’s safety. He went over the residence and spoke to Mouheb through her side window. He told her to let the dog out, to which she replied, ‘I don’t care. I want him to die.'”

When police arrived, officers found the dog “either passed out or deceased at the rear passenger side floorboard,” the report stated. The temperature at the time was 81 degrees, and all the car windows were closed and the doors were locked.

According to the police report, “Mouheb began screaming upon observing her canine and begged us to break her car window.”

The dog had died by the time officers got it out of the vehicle.

A 2-year-old dog and three 6-month-old puppies were taken from the home. 

Ashakih was being held in the Erie County Jail on a cruelty to animals charge. She was due in court Monday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Mayor's Back To School fest

Back To School latest - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines - Carrigan Chauvin

Eye on Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss