Dog nearly decapitated by New York woman is making full recovery, shelter says

by: Sarah Darmanjian, Nexstar Media Wire

Peaches, a dog nearly decapitated by her previous owner is making a full recovery (Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA).

CAIRO, N.Y. (WTEN) – Peaches, a dog who had been stabbed multiple times and nearly decapitated, allegedly at the hand of her Cairo, New York owner in June, is making a full recovery.

Peaches underwent hours of surgery after being brought to the Catskill Animal Hospital, according to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA.

Police said Paula Waldron, Peaches’ previous owner, severely injured the dog and waited eight hours before getting her medical assistance.

Waldron was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

“Peaches’ recovery is remarkable. Her sutures should come out by the end of this week, and her next step will be her new forever home,” said Ron Perez, President of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, adding, “We couldn’t be more thankful to our foster home and caregiver.”

Five other dogs were taken from the Waldron home by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and placed into the custody of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA. Donations towards Peaches’ recovery can be made on the shelter’s website.

