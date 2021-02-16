Dog owner arrested after leaving 8 dogs outside in freezing temperatures

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A dog owner is facing charges after leaving his 8 dogs outside in freezing temperatures. The dogs were discovered after a report was made to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.

The officers from Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Pets, partners of Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce, on-scene share the animals appear to have been outside for days now, with no shelter access.

Houston Humane Society says “animals are severely malnourished, and one suffers from a broken jaw.”

The animals have been taken to the Houston Humane Society for shelter and medical treatment.

Houston Humane Society

HHS is encouraging the public to continue reporting animal abuse to save lives of many animals. The animal taskforce law enforcement officers is taking calls 24 hours. They assure the public that no calls are being ignored.

If you see a pet being left unattended outside for an extended period in freezing weather, please report it immediately at 832-927-PAWS or to 927PAWS.org.