3 pair of shoes gets you into the drawing for the cruise

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’ve wanted to help a good cause, and love cruise ships, this may be what you are looking for. And one local group is making it happen.

The X-Offenders Inc. corporation and First Missionary Baptist Church is holding a shoe drive, Saturday, April 1st, to help those who were formerly incarcerated and others in need. And, they are going to make one person who donates dream come true, by offering a chance to win a cruise too.

First Missionary Baptist Church

CW39’s Sharron Melton sits down with Sandra Walker with positive X-Offenders Inc., to talk about the importance of this event, who is being helped, and more on the chance to win that cruise trip.