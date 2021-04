GROESBECK, Texas – Trooper Chad Walker has passed away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This was announced on social media Wednesday evening. The department said, “Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol.”

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety