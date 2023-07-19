HOUSTON (CW39) — It can be nerve wracking to go to a job interview. But, imagine if you don’t own a business suit or don’t know the first thing about applying for a job. Perhaps you lack self-esteem to even try. Well, Dress for Success Houston has been changing that, one woman at a time.

Dress for Success Houston is celebrating 25 years of empowering women — one business suit at a time. From interview training to self-esteem building to life skills and workshops, DFSH has done it all for 10’s of thousands of women.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with DFSH President Lauren Levicki Courville about the mission of Dress for Success Houston and what it means to the community and those lives being impacted. To learn more, watch below and the find out how you can volunteer or make a donation, by going to DFSHouston.