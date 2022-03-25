HOUSTON (KIAH) It seems like every week there’s a new study out on coffee, and they’re always alternating between it being GOOD for you and BAD for you.

A new study out of the American College of Cardiology has found that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could add YEARS to your life.

The study was comprehensive. It tracked more than 400,000 people for at least a decade. The researchers say they found that coffee actually lowers the risk of heart disease and dangerous heart rhythms.

They say coffee is even safe for people with cardiovascular disease, because it either has a positive or neutral effect. Even drinking more than three to six cups isn’t bad, it just won’t provide any additional benefit.

Researchers also pointed out that coffee beans have over 100 nutritious plant chemicals in them. They can “dampen oxidative stress and inflammation” . . . and improve insulin sensitivity and metabolism.

Keep in mind this is REGULAR coffee . . . not the sugary creations from your barista stand.