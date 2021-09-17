Drive-by Car Parade held for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WACO, Texas – Allen Samuels held a special drive-by car parade Thursday afternoon to benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The parade of decorated cars went to five different senior living communities around town. The residents and staff at those locations voted for their favorite car, and the winners of the contest will receive prizes.

The overall goal is to use this event to bring awareness to the walk happening next month.

One of the car decorators is a healthcare worker who participated because she sees so many people battling this disease.



“Over the years, you’re seeing more and more of it,” Shana Lisenbe said. “So just trying to bring awareness as much as possible to our community, and let them know how much of it is out there, how many people are impacted by it, and let them know how many people are supporting them, as well.”

Last year, the walk was not held in person because of COVID-19 – but this year, it will be in person. FOX 44 is a proud sponsor.

Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Brenda Shuttlesworth says her favorite part is seeing people from across the community come together for a great cause.



“I want people to take away from these events the fact that Alzheimer’s and dementia are all around us,” Shuttlesworth said. “And we have to come together as a community to find a cure.”

The cars ended at Walk-On’s restaurant, which is having a fundraiser on Thursday until they close. A portion of their sales go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“An event like this is important. Hopefully to bring awareness to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Logistics Chair Jaylyn Schumpert said. “We figured if we decorate some cars, it’ll generate some attention. And people will see them as we drive down the highway and wonder what we’re doing. And maybe, they’ll reach out and start their own team.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on October 2nd at Brazos East Park. Check-in starts at 8:00 a.m., and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. Here is the link to register.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money and awareness for Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. The group has already surpassed its fundraising goal of $119,000. 396 people have registered, and there are currently 77 teams.