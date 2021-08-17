“Drive Sober. No Regrets” TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TxDOT launches "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign at the Sugar Land Skeeters game over the weekend.

TxDOT launches “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign at the Sugar Land Skeeters game over the weekend.

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – In the Houston area in 2020, there were 4,838 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 181 fatalities and 382 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Driving while intoxicated can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of driver’s license, additional costs and other serious consequences.

Over the weekend, TxDOT launched their “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign in Houston at the Skeeter’s game at Constellation Field.

TxDOT launches "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign at the Sugar Land Skeeters game over the weekend.
TxDOT launches “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign at the Sugar Land Skeeters game over the weekend.

The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss