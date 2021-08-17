“Drive Sober. No Regrets” TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – In the Houston area in 2020, there were 4,838 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 181 fatalities and 382 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Driving while intoxicated can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of driver’s license, additional costs and other serious consequences.
Over the weekend, TxDOT launched their “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign in Houston at the Skeeter’s game at Constellation Field.
The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
