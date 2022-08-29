HOUSTON (CW39) On average, 1 person dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes in Texas because of a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash. Last year, 1,100 people were killed and 2,560 were seriously injured on Texas roads because someone chose to get behind the wheel after drinking.

TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” Labor Day drunk driving initiative aims to challenge any notion that people can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving. It reminds drivers and motorcyclists to avoid drinking and driving or risk injuring someone, killing someone, or facing severe costs that include fines and fees, loss of their driver’s license, probation and even jail time.

Texas law enforcement has already started to increase patrols to arrest drunk drivers ahead of Labor Day. And the campaign continues through September 5th.

The campaign coincides with the national increased enforcement period sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“If you choose to celebrate the end of summer by drinking and driving, then know that police around the state will be on the lookout, will pull you over and arrest you,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you drink and drive, you put everyone else on the road at risk too. These crashes are 100% preventable and can have fatal and/or serious physical, emotional and financial consequences.”

The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.