Drivers with these cars are most likely to speed

HOUSTON (CW39) What’s the #1 car people who SPEED like to drive?
A company called Insurify looks at a variety of models each year. They see how many owners have at least one speeding ticket on their record.
Overall, just over 10% of Americans have gotten a speeding ticket before.
Here are the top five cars for people who speed…
- Subaru WRX. It also topped the list last year. Over 20% of people who drive one have a speeding ticket on their record.
- Volkswagon GTI, 17%
- Subaru Impreza, 16%
- Infinity G37, just under 16%
- Dodge Dart, just over 15%
