Drivers with these cars are most likely to speed

What's the #1 car people who SPEED like to drive?

A company called Insurify looks at a variety of models each year. They see how many owners have at least one speeding ticket on their record.

Overall, just over 10% of Americans have gotten a speeding ticket before.

Here are the top five cars for people who speed…

Subaru WRX. It also topped the list last year. Over 20% of people who drive one have a speeding ticket on their record. Volkswagon GTI, 17% Subaru Impreza, 16% Infinity G37, just under 16% Dodge Dart, just over 15%