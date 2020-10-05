Drivers with these cars are most likely to speed

HOUSTON (CW39) What’s the #1 car people who SPEED like to drive?

A company called Insurify looks at a variety of models each year. They see how many owners have at least one speeding ticket on their record.

Overall, just over 10% of Americans have gotten a speeding ticket before.

Here are the top five cars for people who speed…

  1. Subaru WRX. It also topped the list last year. Over 20% of people who drive one have a speeding ticket on their record. 
  2. Volkswagon GTI, 17%
  3. Subaru Impreza, 16%
  4. Infinity G37, just under 16%
  5. Dodge Dart, just over 15%

