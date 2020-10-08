Driving School 101

HOUSTON (CW39) — Even if you’ve been driving for 25 years, everyone can use a refresher course––and if you’re a new driver, you definitely can learn something new, important information about staying safe and how to keep others and yourself alive. Today, CW39’s Shannon LaNier gets a driving lesson from SafeWay Driving in Sienna. They go over driving 101, tips to passing the tests and distracted driving awareness. Watch the videos below to learn something new about getting behind the wheel.

