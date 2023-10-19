HOUSTON (KIAH) — Want to water your lawn and trees? “It’s not hot anymore, so why not,” right? Well, be aware that the City of Houston had continued a response that started during record heat over the summer months. Stage Two of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan that implemented back on August 27, 2023 and remains in effect due to the current drought.

Stage Two drought response means that mandatory restrictions are in place continues to limit outdoor water use to twice a week between the 7 p.m. through 5 a.m..

The following also applies in Stage Two:

• Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses

• Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses

• Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

• Any outdoor water use that drains onto adjacent properties or public or private roadways or streets or gutters is prohibited.

Any City of Houston water customer caught violating these watering times will be issued a written warning for a first time violation. Any violations after that first warning, could be fined up to $2,000 for each time it happens (Section 54.001 of the Texas Local Government Code).

Resources for City of Houston customers

Anyone who witnesses and wishes to report a water shortage or private water leak violation, is asked to call 311.

Water Use Restrictions Variance Application

City of Houston Stage Two Drought Contingency Plan FAQs

City of Houston Stage Two Drought Contingency Plan FAQs- Spanish