Drug smugglers abandon over 1,000 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande

CW39

by: Samantha Garza, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: CBP

SALINENO, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in Salineno, Texas on Monday afternoon.

Agents from Border Patrol’s Rio Grande City sector responded to a call reporting suspicious behavior near the Rio Grande River.

BP agents saw around 20 people smuggling drugs into the U.S, according to a press release. The drug smugglers abandoned 14 bundles and ran away, agents said they were seen going into Mexico.

The 14 bundles were later discovered to be marijuana and weighed approximately 1,040 pounds, which was valued at more than $835K.

The seized narcotics was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss