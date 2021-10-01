DSHS Says Texans Should Get a Flu Shot

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Department of State Health Services encourages everyone to protect themselves, their families, and their communities against respiratory illness throughout the flu season by getting immunized as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated against flu will slow the circulation of the virus in Texas and keep people out of the hospital, conserving medical resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients.

We have good reason to believe this flu season may be worse than last year’s Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner

Dr.Hellerstedt says now that there is a vaccine fewer people are social-distancing and practicing good hygiene which could lead to a more severe flu season. DSHS highly encourages people at a higher risk to get the shot like those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and older adults.

DSHS also encourages people to seek treatment promptly if they are experiencing flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs may help shorten the duration or lessen the severity of the flu if started within 48 hours of when symptoms begin.

The flu vaccines available in the United States this flu season will protect against four strains of the flu virus: two strains of influenza A and two of influenza B. People can contact their health care provider, local health department, or local pharmacy to find out where flu shots are available.