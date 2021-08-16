Dunkin’ Free Donut Fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics Texas
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This Friday, August 20, Dunkin’ customers who donate to Special Olympics Texas at participating Houston stores will receive a FREE Donut coupon.
Donations will be accepted at the following 12 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Houston from doors opening until 12 noon:
- 800 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77301 (Doors Open: 4:30 AM)
- 4130 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 3061 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 2340 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX 77573 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 1525 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 11523 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX 77377 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 5101 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77092 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 3085 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 ((Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 2002 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008 (Doors Open: 5 AM)
- 6127 Farm to Market 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 (Doors Open: 6 AM)
The mission of Special Olympics Texas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.