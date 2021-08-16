Dunkin’ Free Donut Fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics Texas

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This Friday, August 20, Dunkin’ customers who donate to Special Olympics Texas at participating Houston stores will receive a FREE Donut coupon.

Donations will be accepted at the following 12 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Houston from doors opening until 12 noon: 

  • 800 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77301 (Doors Open: 4:30 AM) 
  • 4130 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 3061 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 2340 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX 77573 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 1525 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 11523 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX 77377 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 5101 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77092 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 3085 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 ((Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 2002 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008 (Doors Open: 5 AM) 
  • 6127 Farm to Market 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 (Doors Open: 6 AM) 

The mission of Special Olympics Texas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss