Dunkin’ Free Donut Fundraiser benefitting Special Olympics Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This Friday, August 20, Dunkin’ customers who donate to Special Olympics Texas at participating Houston stores will receive a FREE Donut coupon.

Donations will be accepted at the following 12 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Houston from doors opening until 12 noon:

800 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77301 (Doors Open: 4:30 AM)

4130 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

3061 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

2340 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX 77573 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

1525 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

11523 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX 77377 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

5101 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77092 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

3085 College Park Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 ( (Doors Open: 5 AM)

2002 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008 (Doors Open: 5 AM)

6127 Farm to Market 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 (Doors Open: 6 AM)

The mission of Special Olympics Texas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.