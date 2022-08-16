DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall is coming and that means only one thing: Pumpkin Spice, of course!

Love it or hate it, there’s no doubting that this fall flavoring is synonymous with the season. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin cream cold brews to everything in between; America loves pumpkin seasoning.

Here’s a new idea for ya: pumpkin spice flavored Goldfish crackers? Yep, we have gotten to that point. Thanks to a partnership with Dunkin’ and Goldfish, people will be able to purchase Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Officials say this limited edition snack food features notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices; including cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

“Limited-edition Goldfish® Dunkin’TM Pumpkin Spice Grahams embody everything we love about this special time, from the warm pumpkin spices you find in our delicious latte or notes of our classic donut glaze in our baked goods. We’re confident this will be a real treat for all the pumpkin spice aficionados out there,” Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’, said in a news release.

Here’s when you can get yours

This snack food will be available to shoppers beginning Sept. 1 for $3.39 per 6.6 oz bag. If you’re on TikTok, you mail be able to get the Pumpkin Spice Grahams early. Here’s how.

Beginning on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m., all you have to do is go to the GoldfishSmiles TikTok account. In their bio, there will be a link where you can have a chance to purchase the Pumpkin Spice Grahams early while supplies last.