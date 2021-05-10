Earliest storm on record for the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Andres formed over the weekend

CW39

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Tropical Storm Andres

Tropical Storm Andres

HOUSTON (CW39) Today the big story is the heat and humidity. Yes a little rain is possible at times, but that is North of Houston today. The next couple of days we will see increasing showers and storms that could be heavy at times.

New in the world of the tropics, just over the weekend, HERE WE GO!

Suddenly in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Andres is taking shape. The eastern Pacific season officially starts May 15th. We talk a lot about hurricane season starts June 1st. In reference to that, we’re talking about the Atlantic side.

But before that then,  we had this storm form over the weekend. This was actually the earliest storm on record. Now those records go back to the 1960s the satellite era, but this is the earliest storm on record for the eastern Pacific.

Interesting to see that start to our season here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss