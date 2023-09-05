HOUSTON (CW39) – Special events, holiday fun, visiting aircraft, and inspiring programs and events fill the days of late Summer and early Fall at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

T-6 Texan Fly-In – 85th Anniversary of the 1st T-6 Flight & the USAF Birthday! – Sat., Sept. 16

On Sept. 18, 1938, the T-6 Texas took its first flight. Observing on Sat., Sept. 16, get an up-close look at more than six T-6s on the ramp in honor of the 85th anniversary of the plane’s first ever flight, a Hangar Talk about the T-6, a craft activity for kids and US Air Force artifacts on display.

Girls in Aviation Day – Sat., Sept. 23

Sponsored by Cher & John Floyd to Inspire girls to expand their interest in aviation and explore the opportunities available in both aviation and STEM. We welcome girls ages 10-17 and invite them to spend an exciting day immersing them in the world of aviation and discovering the possibilities of their own future.

6th Annual Hangar Bash – Sat., Sept. 30 – 5-10 p.m.

Boots on…wheels up! It’s that time of year again. Live music, amazing BBQ, craft beer, spirits and more! Funds raised from Hangar Bash help us create wonder and excitement for aviation through educational field trips, visitor experiences, affordable community events and more!

Halloween In the Hangar – Sat., Oct. 21–10 a.m.–1 p.m.

It’s a Fright Plan for fun! This Halloween, have a spooky good time among incredible aircraft. Kids 12 and under in costume get free admission all day! Kids can trick or treat at each plane and take part in some fun Halloween crafts and activities.

Jet Setters Ball – Greetings from Monte Carlo – Sat., Nov. 11

The Lone Star Flight Museum, with support from Houston’s philanthropic community led by gala co-chairs Megan and Jason Ryan and Kelly and David Rose. This year’s fundraising gala will honor the late Robert L. Waltrip, founder of the Lone Star Flight Museum. The celebration will be held at the museum among some of the most iconic aircraft to support Houston’s premier flight museum.

Stearman Santa Flight Plan!

Breakfast with Santa! – Sat., Dec. 9

Join Santa for a VIP breakfast experience. Breakfast guests will join museum visitors for photos with Santa in our Heritage Hangar and shop our Holiday Market featuring local vendors. More details and ticket sales coming soon!